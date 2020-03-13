Parents scramble to find daycare for their kids

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the Governor announced a statewide public school shutdown, parents are now scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids.

We talked to a woman who works here at the Renaissance Hair, Skin and Nail Salon. She says she was stressed about what to do with her son until her boss offered to lend her a hand.

“I’m pretty lucky, my bosses here are allowing me to bring my child here,” said Brittany Smathers, a mom who will be taking her son to work with her for the foreseeable future.

Not everyone is that lucky. That’s why another woman we spoke with today told us she, along with two of her friends, will be offering babysitting services.

“This came sort of quickly, and it can be a huge burden to come up with childcare out of nowhere. We figured we could try and fill the gap in some way just to try and help out some of the folks that we know,” said Rachel Maestas, an Albuquerque woman who’s offering child care services.

At the Governors press conference this morning, the Secretary of Human Services stressed that in order for this to work, to avoid spreading the virus, families need to take it seriously and practice social isolation.

Parents say they’re going to make sure their kids aren’t leaving the house unless they absolutely have to.

Meanwhile, KRQE News 13 reached out to the Escape Room and Hinkle Family Fun Center, to find out whether they’ll be discouraging kids from visiting their establishments. Both businesses say they’re going to remain open but sanitation is their number one priority.

