Parents scramble for child care amid summer program closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More businesses will open this weekend, but as people go back to work, daycare, summer programs, and camps will be in smaller supply. Many parents are now scrambling to figure out what they’ll do with their kids.

“The before and after school programs that do offer summer programs as well are holding some very restrictive summer programs… that will just be dependant on whether or not I can get them in. There’s a lot of parents that are going to be doing the exact same thing, and with some of the policies that are in place right now, with the student to teacher ratio, it’s going to be a lot more tight than it was even beforehand. So everything is really up in the air,” said Amanda Schmidt.

Hoping to get her two children, ages three and five into summer programs, Schmidt is currently working from home, splitting time during the week watching her kids as she works, and getting help from family.

The city and state have made it clear many summer programs won’t be happening and others will be limited. Parents like Schmidt are wondering how they will get childcare. Other parents plan on continuing online programs and having older kids to keep watch on the younger ones.

“My daughter’s already participated in the art online basically, where the artist comes online and does a Zoom session. She participates via online with other students from around the country basically and they do things like back in April, they ended up doing a picture of Yoda… baby Yoda,” said Roberto Martinez.

The county says last year, 1,300 kids registered for summer camps in seven community centers. That number this year will be greatly reduced. As for the city, it says 1,500 hundred lottery applications have been submitted for 1,000 open spots. For more information, you can visit this website for the city programs.

