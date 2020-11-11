Paper butterfly memorial honors New Mexicans lost to coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - Schools and student-athletes are trying to figure out different ways to practice and play during the pandemic. One idea New Mexico State came up with is moving its sports teams to El Paso, a COVID hot spot.

Just about two weeks ahead of their first basketball games, NMSU leaders proposed playing and practicing in El Paso, which is currently a hotbed for COVID cases. On Tuesday, the Board of Regents shut that idea down right away. "The part about El Paso really concerned me because the numbers in El Paso are absolutely off the charts in El Paso right now. So, I think that might not be something we want to keep as an option," said Ammu Devasthali, Vice-Chair of the NMSU Board of Regents.