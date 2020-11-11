Paper butterfly memorial honors New Mexicans lost to coronavirus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of paper butterflies in Santa Fe are honoring the New Mexicans who’ve died from COVID-19. Members of the Interfaith Leadership Alliance put 1,000 butterflies on the plaza gazebo this weekend.

They will remain up through Tuesday. The alliance created a similar memorial with 500 butterflies over the summer. They say it represents the “fragility of life and the strength of community.”

