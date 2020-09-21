Pandemic leads to decrease in traffic deaths, fatal DWIs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New numbers from the New Mexico Department of Transportation say deadly crashes on our roadways are down. The information is being reported by the Albuquerque Journal.

The data was compiled by NMDOT and the University of New Mexico and shows that traffic deaths are down nearly 9% this year compared to this time last year. Researchers say the drop coincides with the state’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fatal DWIs have also dropped nearly 50% this year to last.

