Overnight state park campgrounds to stay closed through July 4th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of city councilors are proposing sick leave and pay hikes for workers in Albuquerque while the public health orders are in effect. But, critics are saying those ideas put too much strain on businesses that are already hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first bill would give extra pay to essential workers, who can't work at home, at businesses that have 50 or more employees. For employees that make up to $15/hr, they would get an extra $30 for under a four-hour shift, $60 for any four to eight-hour shift, and $75 for any shift over eight hours. People in the community said they are on board with this possible change.