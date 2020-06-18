Overnight state park campgrounds to stay closed through July 4th

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those looking to camp overnight in state parks will have to wait a little while longer as the state announced overnight use campgrounds will remain closed through July 4. The state says anyone who had reservations will get a refund. 31 state parks remain open for day-use only but park hours may vary and social distancing guidelines are enforced.

