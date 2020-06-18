Overnight state park campgrounds to stay closed through July 4th

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those looking to camp overnight in state parks will have to wait a little while longer as the state announced overnight use campgrounds will remain closed through July 4. The state says anyone who had reservations will get a refund. 31 state parks remain open for day-use only but park hours may vary and social distancing guidelines are enforced.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites