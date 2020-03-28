Over a million meals served to kids across New Mexico

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Plenty of meals have been served to kids across the state so far.

Since schools closed, employees have been handing out breakfast and lunches to any families who need them. APS has at least 89 locations set up across the city alone. Saturday, PED says more than a million meals have been served, with employees planning on delivering more supplies to schools on Monday.

