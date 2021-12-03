Over 1,000 New Mexicans show up for vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 cases up and a lot of unknowns, there’s a big push for people to get vaccinated or get their booster. It appears people are answering that call. 1,200 people showed up at a mass vaccination clinic at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday. Bernalillo County officials decided a mass vaccination clinic was the best way to get the shot to as many people as possible in a short amount of time.

The latest data shows the week before Thanksgiving, APS had 330 cases among students and staff. Dr. Blakey said 93 of its 143 campuses had at least one case. She said they are now seeing more cases among students that staff and fewer cases in high schools, which the district said could be because more high school students have been vaccinated. A handful of APS schools have a 3% positivity rate, which leads to a district visit to check COVID-19 protocols. No schools have reached a 5% positivity rate, which could lead to added safety protocols like limiting school visitors, banning spectators at games, or having more activities held outdoors. Dr. Blakey said if they can keep staff healthy, they don't anticipate having to return to remote learning again. "Our biggest concern is usually the staff and keeping the staff healthy because without the staff there, it's not he spread we're worried about. it's if we cant keep people healthy, we won't have the staff to provide the education to students," said Dr. Blakey. The district said it is seeing a big increase in vaccinations and with parents vaccinating their 5-11 year-olds. APS has been holding vaccine clinics for staff and students, averaging about 700 shots a week, with a total of about 75,000 shots in arms over the past year. The district is now focusing on getting its staff their booster shots to all be considered fully vaccinated under the revised Public Health Order.

“It probably took us less than a week to fill all 1,000 slots so that’s what the demand is out there, that’s what the need is out there. so, when we opened up our site on Monday we filled up very quickly,” said Bernalillo County Emergency Management Director, Richard Clark.

The clinic welcomed walk-ups for either people looking for their booster dose or first or second dose. The clinic wasn’t supposed to start until 9 a.m. however, clinic doors opened early because hundreds of people were lined up by 8 a.m. Those eligible to get their vaccines included people 12 years of age or older. There was also a line of cars waiting to get shots for people with disabilities. The wait time was up to 40 minutes.

“We are highly impressed with the organization and the operations of it all super smooth and very organized and we can’t say enough good things about how they are handling this amount of people that is incredible,” said Grace Sanchez who received her booster dose.

Most people standing in line say they were getting their boosters. Twenty-four percent of eligible New Mexicans 18 years or older received booster shots. Bernalillo County says they have no other plans for a mass vaccination clinic but if the state wants to help organize another one at the Hispanic Cultural Center they would gladly help run it.