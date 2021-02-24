Outdoor concert venues can operate at 25% capacity in yellow level

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced Wednesday new changes to its ‘Red to Green’ framework to include a new level, Turquoise. They also announced changes within the different levels with significant changes in the yellow level. The new yellow changes mean people can now go see live music and shows once again with outdoor performance venues at 25% capacity.

That means Isleta Amphitheater can host about 3,700 people while Sandia Casino’s outdoor concert venue can host about 1,000. About 530 people will be able to attend shows at the Santa Fe Opera House.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported four counties, Catron, Harding, Sierra, and Union can operate at the Turquoise Level, the least restrictive level. Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Socorro, and Valencia counties are at the Yellow Level.

De Baca, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Taos, and Torrance counties can now operate at the Green Level. Doña Ana, Eddy, McKinley, and Otero counties are in the Red Level.