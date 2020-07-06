Otero County Commissioner says he will not follow state health order

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone who travels out of state is now required to quarantine for two weeks after they get back but a controversial Otero County Commissioner is making it known he plans to defy the new public health order.

“Governor, I want you to know July 9 in Otero County I am going to be at the meeting and if that includes whatever you have to do. Then we will see just how much you flex, I guess,” said Couy Griffin.

In a Facebook video posted to the ‘Cowboys For Trump’ page, Griffin speaks directly to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. He says he will knowingly disobey her order to quarantine after traveling out of state. Even after he attended a rally at Mt. Rushmore where he was potentially in direct contact with presidential staff member Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tested positive for COVID- 19 after President Trump’s rally.

Griffin said he missed a meeting before because he followed the 14-day quarantine and it won’t happen again. “I respected the last quarantine mandate but I failed the people of Otero County because I need to be there to represent,” said Griffin.

The Otero County Commissioner is known to be vocal about his political views and beliefs, and back in May, he was in the hot seat for his comments at a rally in Truth or Consequences.

“I’ve came to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat. I don’t say that in the physical sense and I can see the videos getting edited where it says I wanna go, murder Democrats, no I say that in the political sense,” said Griffin.

Griffin is suggesting New Mexicans need to stop following the governor’s mask order. “If you guys back in New Mexico are watching this, don’t keep drinking the Corona Cool-Aid,” Griffin said.

