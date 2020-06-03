Organizations create education packs for Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Organizations are teaming up to help Navajo Nation families. New Mexico United, The Somos Unidos Foundation, Electric Playhouse and Heart of America made more than 1,200 education packs Wednesday. The packs are filled with books, STEM materials, art supplies, hand sanitizer and masks. New Mexico United says it’s a simple way to give back to a hot spot for COVID-19.

“The community has supported us so much, last year being our first year but even this year with everything going on, they remained loyal, so it would be unjust not to give back to them as well,” said NMU player Justin Schmidt. Crews are expected to deliver the packs to nine different schools and multiple health centers Thursday.

