O’Reilly to host vaccination events, pay $34k in NMED settlement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced in a press release Friday, they had reached a settlement with O’Reilly Auto Parts regarding alleged COVID-19 violations of workplace safety at a store in Lovington. Two citations were issued by NMED to the store in January 2021.

According to the news release, the O’Reilly location had three employees test positive for the coronavirus back in July 2020. One of those employees died from COVID-19. Following measures taken by the store, no additional employees have tested positive since July 22, 2020.

Officials say the O’Reilly Auto Parts will host 11 vaccination events for both employees and the public throughout New Mexico in conjunction with the NMED and New Mexico Department of Health. O’Reilly must also pay $34,750 to the state, which will go into the state’s general fund.

This was the second settlement the state has reached with O’Reilly over alleged COVID-19 workplace violations.