Optum testing sites to focus on patients with upper respiratory infections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico coronavirus testing sites will now only be testing patients with fever and upper respiratory symptoms.

This change will help medical examiners at the three drive-thru sites be able to better deal with patients. They are also modifying their hours because the sites will require more extensive cleanings.

Optum has three testing sites:

Journal Center Urgent Care: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week

Tramway: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

Rio Rancho: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

