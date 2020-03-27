Live Now
Optum testing sites to focus on patients with upper respiratory infections

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico coronavirus testing sites will now only be testing patients with fever and upper respiratory symptoms.

This change will help medical examiners at the three drive-thru sites be able to better deal with patients. They are also modifying their hours because the sites will require more extensive cleanings.

Optum has three testing sites:

  • Journal Center Urgent Care: Open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week
  • Tramway: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday
  • Rio Rancho: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

