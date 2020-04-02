‘Operation First of the Month’ provides safe shopping experience for Navajo elders

‘Operation First of the Month’ provides Navajo elders with a safer shopping experience during COVID-19 pandemic. (courtesy Navajo Nation)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation Presidnt Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and their admistration were out at Bashas’ Dine Market locations on Wednesday as part of “Operation First of the Month” to help provide Navajo elders with a safer shopping experience.

The Navajo Nation and Bashas’ provided elders with the opportunity to purchase essential items from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday during a time when a large number of elders receive montly benefits. Staff helped to carry purchased items to elders’ vehicles, wiped down shopping carts, facilitate traffic, and helped to spread safety messages and information on social distancing and the importance of disinfecting products.

The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, and Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development hosted informational booths outside of the stores. Navajo Nation law enforcement also assisted in regulating traffic and crowds.

The Navajo Nation offers the following guidelines when shopping:

Be prepared. Create a list of food and items needed for about 14 days. Include fruits and vegetables. Bring sanitizing wipes and sanitizer with you.

Only have one person from household should grocery shop.

Sanitize shopping cart and basket handles. Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands immediately after checking out. Sanitize debit cards or any cash if exchanged.

Limit your time in the store. Remember to stay six to eight feet from other shoppers and avoid aisles with more than 10 people.

Shop with your eyes, not your hands. Do not hoard.

Once at home, scrub hard skinned produce with soap and warm water. Fruit and leafy vegetables can be soaked for about 15 minutes in soapy water. Rinse all produce. Wipe other plastic or boxed items with sanitizer wipes.

Related Coverage: