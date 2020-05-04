Open burn ban in effect for Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Open burning is now off-limits in Santa Fe County. The fire marshal will stop issuing burn permits until further notice. The marshal hopes fewer fires will prevent firefighters from having to go out on extra calls, reducing the likelihood they’ll be exposed to coronavirus and they can also conserve PPE.
