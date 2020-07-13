News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Only New Mexico residents allowed in state parks under new health order

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The health order puts new restrictions on who can visit state parks. Starting Monday only New Mexico residents who can prove residency will be allowed to enter state parks. Valid IDs include New Mexico license plate or registration, a driver’s license or ID, or a military Id. The State Park Division says mask-wearing will also be enforced in all public settings.

