Only New Mexico residents allowed in state parks under new health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mask requirement in New Mexico just got stricter. Starting Monday you are now required to wear masks when exercising. "We must adopt a zero-tolerance policy for risks and risky behavior. That means that these must be worn, face coverings, at all times when you're outside of your house if you're for a walk? You need to have a mask on. If you're at the gym, you need to have a mask on," said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a July 9 press conference.

The governor's amended order went into effect Monday. All businesses, even gyms must now require their customers to wear masks and if they don't they'll be fined up to $5,000 a day. A majority of people at multiple grocery stores are complying. However, many people outside exercising were not.