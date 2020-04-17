Only 2% of state tested for Coronavirus despite efforts to ramp up testing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has praised New Mexico’s Coronavirus test rate and says we’re going to ramp it up even more but the state has still only tested less than 2% of its population. New Mexico also is not using the tests that we do have. While the governor wants to ramp up testing, the testing site at Balloon Fiesta Park hasn’t seen much activity throughout the day.

“My wife has been sick for a few days. The doctor recommended, with what’s going on with her, to come down and be tested,” says John Farrar, an Albuquerque couple said Thursday, right before getting tested.

Only saw a handful of cars come to the drive-thru testing. There was no activity at the testing site at Midtown Public Health Office at Menaul and Carlisle. This comes just a day after the Department of Health mentioned they are now able to test 3,500 people a day but only have been testing about half that.

“We have access to a wide variety of laboratory instruments, frankly we also have incredible molecular biologists in the state and that environment allowed us to get testing ramped up and ready to go,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

There was no response from the governor’s office or DOH on if they will loosen up restrictions on testing to get a better read on how many asymptomatic carriers are out there. Right now, testing is reserved for people who have coronavirus symptoms, have had close contact with a victim or live in a group setting like nursing homes or jails.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources