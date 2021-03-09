Online shopping options now available for WIC participants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico families with Women, Infant, and Children benefits have more options when it comes to shopping. The New Mexico Department of Health recently rolled out online shopping and pick-up at three locations.

“Allowing WIC households to purchase WIC-eligible foods online will improve food access and relieve some of the stress New Mexicans face related to COVID-19,” said WIC Director Sarah Flores-Sievers in a news release. The following are the three locations:

  • S&S in Clovis located at 2204 N Main St. #3558
  • Bullocks in Truth or Consequences located at 630 N Broadway St.
  • La Finca Meat Market #2 in Las Cruces located at 601 Thorpe Rd.

Another ten stores across the state are also expected to be added in the coming days. For more information, visit nmwic.org/shopping-with-wic.

