Online petition geared toward getting New Mexico hairstylists back to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico hairstylists and barbers are ready to get back to work. There’s an online petition to the governor to let them open up shop on May 1. The petition has nearly 3,000 signatures and local stylists understand they’re different than other businesses looking to re-open.

“It’s a service industry but it’s so different. You can’t package up a haircut and someone pick it up curbside, we have to be in close proximity with people. So we can’t do that so there is no business at the moment,” says Roberta Gutierrez, Owner Unique Expressions Salon.

The petition notes hair salons and barbers would take measures, like operating by appointment only and one client at a time. Sanitizing stations and shampoo bowls after each client. Also stylists would be required to wear masks and gloves.

Its an adjustment local stylist say would be willing to make to reopen sooner. “We’re a salon, we’re obviously hands-on so we’d have to be one out. A lot of times we double book so we’d have to cut down on that. Maybe have a certain about of stylists or percentage of the salon open,” says Mario Griego, Owner of Craft Hair Studio.

“A lot of what we do is infection control, so that’s kind of our second nature in the salon and state board checks us, we have to have that annually too so I think there is a safe way to provide services to clients,” says Gutierrez.

Earlier this week, White House Coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx weighed in on Georgia’s decision to re-open some businesses like salons and barbershops. “If there’s a way that people can social distance and do those things, then they can do those things. I don’t know how, but people are very creative,” Birx says.

The stylists I spoke with today say they have clients calling them every day, some even asking them to come to their homes. They say that would put them at risk of losing their licenses.

