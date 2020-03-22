Online church services held throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Churches across the state held their first online Sunday services since the governor’s new rules took effect earlier this week.

“Thank you for being a part of really something special, of reaching and helping and touching this city with the love of God like they’ve never been touched before, especially in a moment where we nee God the most,”

Faith leaders say it’s a way to spread comfort and security in a time when it’s needed most. Earlier this week, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe also announced that the Tome Hill pilgrimages in Chimayo were also postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak.

