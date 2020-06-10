Live Now
O’Neills Pub to showcase classic movies

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant is teaming up with the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience to offer a new service, drive-in movies. O’Neill’s Pub will show the movies over the course of a summer series starting on June 18. They include The Empire Strikes Back and Indiana Jones.

“We used to have dinner and a movie inside O’Neill’s and the pandemic put an end to that so we wanted to revitalize it, give people a sense of normalcy and get out of the house so we brought back the dinner and a movie drive-in style,” said Operations Manager Jeff Trent.

Masks are required to enter the lot and each vehicle costs $20. All tickets must be purchased in advance with the parking lot opening at 7:30 p.m. Food can be ordered and delivered to your car or picked up curbside outside O’Neill’s.

