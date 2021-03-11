One year later: New Mexicans reflect on pandemic and path forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just about anyone you talk to will say they have changed, in one way or another, since March 2020. People in Albuquerque said the challenges of the past year are helping them push forward. It’s been 365 days. “It seems like it has been longer,” Albuquerque resident Anthony DellaFlora said.

It’s been a whole year full of unpredictability, stress, and for many, growth. “I worry a lot less about things now that I know I have come through this,” DellaFlora said.

Some New Mexicans said this past year changed them for the better. “I don’t want to go back to where I was because I have learned some really great things,” teacher Lina Ramos said.

Ramos said the lasting impacts of the pandemic include putting students’ mental health at the forefront. “My students’ health and well-being was more important to me than getting a test in or an assignment,” Ramos said. “That became very clear at the very beginning.”

As people embrace online school and work, mortgage lender Dan Gutierrez believes things like Zoom are here to stay. “People’s habits have changed,” Gutierrez said. “Mine have changed. I like doing things at home. People can work at home. Employees are trusted at home more.”

As the state moves toward the new normal, there are some things people would like to eventually leave behind. “‘Will you please where your mask?’ I hope I never have to say that again,” Elijah Pomerleau at Pizzeria Luca said.

Pizzeria Luca said the pandemic has given them a deeper appreciation for things like their patio space, to-go system and most of all, their regulars who kept the business alive.

While people said this is a year no one wanted, it has made them appreciate connecting with others. “The interactions you have with people, the experiences you have are really precious,” DellaFlora said. “That is something I have really taken to heart.”

People said they are enjoying the new habits they picked up during quarantine like exercising more, writing, and cooking at home. Teachers also said with time-compressed this past year, the pandemic has taught them to teach more efficiently.