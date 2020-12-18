One COVID case can carry big consequences in New Mexico’s least populous county

MOSQUERO, N.M. (KRQE) – Every New Mexico county is working to get out of the red reopening level by either reducing test positivity rates or dropping their number of new COVID-19 cases. But for the state’s least populated county in northeast New Mexico, just two COVID cases or a handful of negative tests can make a huge difference between green or red.

With an estimated population of fewer than 700 people, Harding County is one of the least affected areas of New Mexico during the pandemic in terms of the virus’ known reach. The state has announced just seven known COVID-19 cases in Harding County since March, the fewest among New Mexico’s 33 counties.

Despite the lack of overall COVID cases, Harding County has remained in the red reopening category since the state started using the “red to green framework” in early December. The state has argued that the purpose of the framework is to create an equal path for all counties to reopen more.

“Anytime you have a system that you set up like this, you want it to be as equitable as it possible can,” said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department. “You want to treat everybody the same.”

The state’s red to green framework looks at two key factors for every county on a two-week cycle. The first factor is the test positivity rate or the number of positive COVID tests over the number of total COVID tests collected. The state wants counties to remain at or below a 5% test positivity rate.

The second factor is the total number of new COVID cases per 100,000 people. The state wants counties to stay below 8 cases per 100,000 people. If a county meets one of those two criteria, it can enter the yellow reopening phase. If it meets both criteria, the county can enter the green reopening phase.

At a news conference Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham commented on the latest data showing every New Mexico county remains “in the red” reopening phase. “This is concerning,” she said. “It means zero counties can do to yellow, it’s the next level of opening, it means they failed the two tests: their positivity rates are too high, and the number cases per day are too high.”

Because Harding County’s population is so low, the red-to-green framework makes just one case or a few tests extremely consequential. In the realm of new cases per 100,000 people, the state published a new measurement last week showing Harding County can only have one new COVID case in a two—week period. Two or more active COVID cases in a two-week period would put Harding County in “the red.”

Home to the town of Mosquero, the rural northeast county added its sixth COVID case on November 26. Its seventh case was added on December 9, according to DOH data. As of Friday afternoon, December 18, the county had just seven total cases according to state data.

With two active COVID cases between December 1 and December 14, Harding County charted 10.10 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 8.3%. KRQE News 13 asked state officials during a news conference Thursday about the reopening criteria and its potentially sudden, dramatic effect on Harding County.

“I think the (New Mexico Economic Recovery Team) who put so much time into this, just felt like doing it the same for every county is the fair way to do it,” Dr. Scrase said. “But I do understand the optics for folks in Harding County.”

Dr. Scrase noted that one of the arguments for keeping Harding County’s re-opening metrics the same as other counties is the potential for rapid spread in a sparsely populated county. “If you only have 500 people in the county and two people have coronavirus, I mean you can rapidly infect a very large percent of the county,” Dr. Scrase said.

However, Dr. Scrase also noted that while it’s easy for Harding County to fall into the red, it’s just as easy for the county to get out of it. “The tendency is to find that one example where it seems unfair,” Dr. Scrase. “As I mentioned last week, it’s exactly the same criteria for every single county.”

“While we might feel bad for Harding County, they have two cases and they’re in the red, you know, 14 days from whenever that last case was, if nobody else gets coronavirus, they’ll be back,” Dr. Scrase said.

More COVID testing may also make a big difference in dropping Harding County’s test positivity rate. Since the pandemic started, the county has logged just 121 total tests. Only 14 tests have been taken there in December, with just one new positive case in that time.

