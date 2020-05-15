One Albuquerque sign dons mask in support of health care workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has partnered with local artists in a special demonstration of gratitude to central New Mexico’s health care heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus emergency.

The City recently moved the One Albuquerque sculpture to Central Avenue outside of Presbyterian Hospital as a show of support to doctors, nurses, and staff who are working around-the-clock to save lives. With the help of some local artists, the sculpture is also sporting a specially-made mask complete with New Mexico-themed fabrics to remind people of the importance of wearing masks when they leave their homes.

The sculpture is also accompanied by a banner hanging alongside the trailer it sits on that reads, “Albuquerque, we are one. Thank you, health care heroes!”

