One Albuquerque fund to help small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s One Albuquerque fund will be helping small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The fund, which takes community donations for a number of initiatives, will put $50,000 toward the city’s micro-business relief program. It will help Albuquerque businesses that need financial assistance to overcome the loss of revenue from the pandemic. Last month, the fund allocated $50,000 to emergency housing for the homeless.

