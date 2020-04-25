One Albuquerque fund to help small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While coronavirus dominates news coverage, populations with less access to the media are getting misinformation. One local nonprofit is working to set the record straight. Christine Barber is educating a vulnerable population about the dangers of coronavirus. "A lot of people on the streets do not have phones," Barber said. "They have no way of listening to the news."

During Street Safe New Mexico's outreach, she noticed widespread misinformation."No one is social distancing," Barber said. "The information is just not correct." She said many are giving way to conspiracy theories. "They do not believe it is actually real," Barber said. "They believe it is a hoax."