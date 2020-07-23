Old Town Portal Market back in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jewelry vendors in Old Town got back to business on Thursday but it was anything but normal. The Portal Market at the Old Town Plaza reopened with some restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vendors say they’re not accepting cash, only cards. They were socially distanced and are now working shorter hours.

They’re also handing customers gloves before they touch the products. Vendors say they’re doing all of this to keep you safe but they need your support.

“This is our livelihood so this is all we have you know, so it is very important to support the local business and local artists,” said Old Town market vendor Lisa Carrillo. There were only three vendors out Thursday morning but more plan to be out as they get a feel for the new way of doing things.