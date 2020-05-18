Old Town businesses see welcome change to business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town is slowly starting to come back to life.
It’s a stark contrast from just two weeks ago when it looked like a complete ghost town, with closed signs all over the place. But today, a couple retailers were open at 25-percent capacity, some people were hanging out at the plaza and others were riding their bike through the historical area.
