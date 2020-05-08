Officials: Unemployment claims in New Mexico are rising

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New numbers from the Department of Labor show unemployment claims in New Mexico are rising.

According to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in the state is 11.72% through April 25. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that 16,801 New Mexicans filed for unemployment for the week ending May 2.

Additionally, 21,295 self-employed contractor and gig economy workers applied for unemployment benefits during the first week the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was available in the state for those who were previously ineligible for benefits. Applications were accepted by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions on April 26.

Since March 13, Workforce Solutions and data from the U.S. Dept. of Labor show the state has seen 141,876 people apply for regular benefits in addition to the 21,295 self-employed workers.

