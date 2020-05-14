Office spaces work to reopen amid governor’s new order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As many more businesses are now able to open at limited capacity, that includes office space. Businesses across the city are configured in close quarters, in cubicles and employers are working to bring their employees back in a safe way.

“Health and safety continues to be our priority. We don’t want to do anything that would put our students our employees, anyone in harm’s way, so for the moment, all of the guidelines issued by the Governor of New Mexico and the Department of Health and employees who can work from home will be encouraged to do so,” said Monica Armenta with Albuquerque Public Schools.

Armenta said APS’s uptown offices have already been close to the capacity the governor set Wednesday. She said departments like payroll, and food and nutrition have been there since the shutdown, and they are going to continue to keep them spaced out, and wearing masks.

Mayor Tim Keller also addressed city offices Thursday, saying come Monday, they will begin to reopen. He said employees, however, will be screened with questions about travel, and contact with anyone COVID-positive, along with temperature checks.

For other places like the New Mexico United offices, they will continue to work remotely, and not bring it’s employees back into their offices just yet.

“What we’ve talked about with our staff is that we’re gonna re-evaluate, we’re gonna circle around June 15, as a potential date to start working together, or opening our retail staff, but I really want to be cautious… I think we’re working effectively, we’d all love to be together but we’re working effectively apart right now, and if that is working and that’s the safest we’re going to continue that,” said the owner of New Mexico United Peter Trevisani.

Office spaces must be 20% of your staff before the governor’s stay-at-home order. There should also be more clarification when the new public health order is published Friday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources