News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
1  of  2
Live Now
Fauci, health officials testify on coronavirus crisis
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Occupational therapy clinic to stay open under new ownership

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New life for an occupational therapy company that was set to close. Explorabilities announced last month it was closing its doors after 37 years. The director said trying to reopen during a pandemic was proving impossible but now Dr. Maelynn Spahr and her business partner have stepped in to buy the company.

“They will lose ground if they do not receive these services in a timely manner we are happy that we can continue delivering these vital services to the community and we hope to continue to carry the legacy of Explorabilities,” Dr. Spahr said. She says they are following guidelines from the CDC and the state to ensure their patients are safe.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss