Nusenda Credit Union teams up with organization to offer help for immigrant families

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nusenda Credit Union is teaming up with a local immigrant-based organization to help families facing financial hardships during the pandemic.

‘Partnership for Community Action’ says many local immigrant workers don’t qualify for federal benefits or unemployment. The organization has been working with Nusenda to offer small loans that don’t require traditional credit checks.

The loans are capped at $600 and a 5% interest rate. The loans are limited to 80 families which will help them pay for housing and food during this time.

“It will allow a lot of families who have lost jobs or seen a reduction in their hours, it will allow them to get by in a few weeks. As we wait for the economy to rebound,” said Javier Martinez.

The Nusenda Co-op Capital Loan Program partners wtih ten organizations to increase access to afforadable capital for low-income populations.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞