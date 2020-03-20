Nusenda Credit Union closing lobbies, expanding drive-up and call center hours

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nusenda Credit Union announced Thursday it would close branch lobbies to general member traffic beginning Friday, March 20.

They will be expanding their drive-up, call center, and phone appointment operating hours. “We have made changes to our member service experience that take into account the health and well-being of our members, employees, and the communities we serve, yet provide the unparalleled service our members have come to expect,” said Nusenda President/CEO Joe Christian.

Beginning March 20 Nusenda will:

  • Keep drive-up services open, plus extend normal operating hours for some locations. Members can receive service in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Taos, and Los Lunas from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
  • Provide Financial Consultants in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and Los Lunas by phone between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Taos and Socorro Financial Consultants will be available by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
  • Call center and secure chat assistance hours will be available for members from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
  • Members are also able to visit Nusenda.org and schedule telephone appointments with financial consultants who can help one-on-one with unique banking needs and provide guidance and expertise in financial well-being.
  • Safe-deposit box access will be by appointment only.
  • Fees for using another financial institution’s ATMs waived.

More information is available on Nusenda’s website.

