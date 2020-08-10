Nursing home visits begin again for certain New Mexico counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Monday, in-person visits will be allowed at many senior living facilities in New Mexico. It comes after the governor announced small changes to the current health order last week.

To comply with new guidelines, the visit has to be outdoors, with residents and visitors 10 feet apart with plexiglass in between. Last week, News 13 spoke to one nursing home that’s asking visitors to be truthful about health and travel.

“Just, people have to be honest and truthful to us. That’s all we ask. We will make way for everyone to see their loved ones but they have to be patient because the safety of our loved ones will always come first,” the representative from the nursing home said. Nursing home visits can only happen in counties where COVID-19 cases are low and at facilities that do not have any active cases.