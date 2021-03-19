Nurses see increase in high-risk patients seeking healthcare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are going down but hospitals across the state are seeing an increase in a new type of patient. A year full of coronavirus, seemingly filling every second of every day. That year left some people vulnerable in more ways than one.

“People were very scared to come into the emergency room,” said Lisa Leiding. Leiding has been on the frontlines since the start, working as a DNP, RN. People with chronic illnesses or diseases were told by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home to limit the risk of getting the virus but by limiting one risk they increased another.

“Cancer diagnosis, heart problems, diabetes problems, and all this stuff that made them high risk for getting COVID, has kept them from getting the healthcare that they need,” said Leiding. Leiding’s main job is as a bedside nurse not only builds relationships with her patients but helps them manage their diseases and now working with them to start over.

“Some of their health problems that they were managing pre-COVID all of the sudden exploded,” said Leiding. While some things did continue virtually it wasn’t enough.

“Even though they may have thought they were doing fine, normal physical assessments weren’t happening,” said Gloria Doherty, NP. This new patient increase just prolongs the return to normal.

“We have not in any way shape or form finished feeling the breadth and problems the pandemic caused,” said Doherty. No matter what the job remains the same, to get you back on your feet.

“Whether it’s COVID, a heart problem, or diabetes if they can manage it and gain control back over their life it’s awesome,” said Leiding.