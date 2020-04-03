Nurseries exempt from public order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parking lots at local businesses like Osuna Nursery are nearly full. A lot of people are home getting started on their gardens.
The governor’s office says that nurseries are exempt from the public order but says they should still be limiting the number of people allowed inside and even doing call ahead orders with curbside delivery if they can.
