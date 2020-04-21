Nurseries allowed to sell products curbside

1  of  2
Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico nurseries are allowed to operate again, but with some restrictions. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office says they can sell their live products to customers curbside or through delivery services.

New Mexico State Police Public Information Officer Ray Wilson also says nurseries must take all necessary social distancing precautions and must continue to abide by the mass gathering rule.

Originally, nurseries were not included in the state’s lists of essential businesses. Big-box stores were also still selling nursery items which caused confusion for others.

