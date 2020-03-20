New Mexico unemployment claims spike, state hiring more people to answer phones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Department of Workforce Solutions is working to deal with the spike in unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People worried about getting their benefits said they have been left on hold for a long time or even disconnected on the phone. Others reported problems navigating the state website. “I’ve been trying probably every 10 minutes since Tuesday,” Joseph Wroten of Moriarty said.

“They have to get more phone lines, they have to get more operators, they have to put it online where you can email and get responses,” David Kiolbasa of Albuquerque added.

Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley said they’ve had 11,000 requests for first-time unemployment this week, as of last night. That’s compared to 800 last week. A quick drive down Central in downtown and Nob Hill on Friday gives an idea why, with plenty of businesses that have closed or reduced their hours.

The state recommends people file their claims online because it’s quicker. Until they can train more workers, Workforce Solutions have the same number of people answering phones now as they did last week, but they are working to do crash course training for other employees and partners to help.

“We don’t want to put people on the phone who aren’t prepared to answer questions. We want to make sure that they get some education so they can be effective in helping people,” McCamley stated.

The department says anyone needing technical support can call 1-877-664-6984.

Their plan is to have the extra employees answering phones starting Monday. Then, they’ll determine at a later time if they can extend their hours.

State law says there is a one-week waiting period between the time people file and the time they get their benefits. They’ll get a letter in the mail within a week of filing the claim.

More information about the filing process is available on the Workforce Solutions website.

