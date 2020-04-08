Notable New Mexican Phil Maloof dies after contracting COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The coronavirus has claimed the life of a member of a prominent New Mexican family. Nintey-three-year-old ‘Uncle’ Phil Maloof is the brother of George Maloof Sr., a businessman who owned the Coors Beer Distributorship in New Mexico and expanded the family business into hotels.

‘Uncle’ Phil’s nephews, George Jr., Phil and Gavin are minority investors in the Vegas Golden Knights. In recent years, the Maloofs owned the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and as well as casinos in Las Vegas.

