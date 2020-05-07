Not everyone will feel safe enough to go inside businesses once allowed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses like restaurants and clothing stores are able to operate curbside or delivery and many are counting down the days until they can let customers inside again. But once the state gives the go-ahead, people differ on whether they’ll feel safe enough to go in.

“Honestly, no. I’ll probably wait ’til, ’til they get more statistics on what’s happening and what’s going on…if the curve’s gone down. So, I’ll probably wait a little bit,” Tom Sena, in Albuquerque, said.

“No. No, I’m thinking that we’re probably not going to be going into restaurants to eat until well after the deaths have really started to bottom out,” Richard Burns of Albuquerque said.

“Yes, I will. I’ll wear a mask when I go in,” Judy, in Albuquerque, said. “Any day now would be great. Especially if the salons open.”

For people hesitant about going in restaurants, they said they’d feel more comfortable going once the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths go down or when a vaccine is approved. Others who are ready to go in a restaurant said they trusted the businesses to keep the environment clean and safe. Some noted trusting the smaller businesses, especially. “If you go in a small business, they have better control of the people coming in and I will feel safer at the small stores,” Judy said.

When it comes to clothing stores, most people said they’d wait well after the state allows people to go in. “I don’t think I’ll be going into something like a clothing store until I had to. So, maybe mid-June, maybe early July,” Burns said.

The restrictions on these businesses could be lifted as soon as May 15 when the state’s stay at home order is scheduled to end. But, at a press conference earlier this week, the governor said the state is not on track to meet that goal. When the governor does approve the next phase of lifting restrictions and allowing customers inside businesses, restaurants are only to be at 50% occupancy and other stores at 20% occupancy.

