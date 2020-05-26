Northern New Mexico drive-in theater claims governor blocked plans to reopen

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has stopped plans to reopen a popular northern New Mexico drive-in theater. According to the Las Vegas Optic, the Fort Union Drive-In says they had full support from state leaders to reopen but the governor’s office called the San Miguel County Emergency Management Department the day before the scheduled reopening and said they did not have permission. A spokesperson for the governor said the governor did not ‘block’ anything and movie theaters can’t open just yet.
