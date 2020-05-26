Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Northern New Mexico drive-in theater claims governor blocked plans to reopen

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has stopped plans to reopen a popular northern New Mexico drive-in theater. According to the Las Vegas Optic, the Fort Union Drive-In says they had full support from state leaders to reopen but the governor’s office called the San Miguel County Emergency Management Department the day before the scheduled reopening and said they did not have permission. A spokesperson for the governor said the governor did not ‘block’ anything and movie theaters can’t open just yet.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss