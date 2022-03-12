ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The toll of the pandemic was the focus of a light display at a north valley church. The parish of St. Therese lit 1,000 luminaries honoring the one million Americans who have died from COVID-19.

“They walk through the beautiful space with the light and there’s meditative live music. There’s no speeches, there’ son program,” says Rev. Vincent Paul Chavez from St. Therese Parish.

The event also included a display honoring the current struggles of people in a war-torn Ukraine.