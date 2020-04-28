Nonprofit theater company works to offer art in a different way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While the number of COVID-19 deaths has stretched mortuaries beyond their limits in many cities across the country, fortunately, that's not the case here in New Mexico. One local funeral director says they were prepared for hundreds of more coronavirus deaths expected by this time but he says the governor's proactive tactics are the reason they are now over-prepared.

Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy and the coronavirus outbreak has made it even harder for families to grieve. "I wanted to giver her a hug, I wanted to touch her and couldn't do anything but sit there and tell her I'm so sorry," says Tom Antram, the owner of French Funerals and Cremations.