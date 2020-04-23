Nonprofit delivers care packages to Navajo Nation families

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by COVID-19 and now a program designed to help the youth is instead helping some of the most vulnerable.

A nonprofit that works out of a community center in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the reservation is determined to help families struggling to get the resources they need.

“We need to do something. What can we do as a small community to get some of these supplies out to the rural areas?” Rez Refuge Program Director Autumn Hardy asked. “It is a bit challenging during these times. Specifically, when they have to travel miles to a grocery store and when they do get to a grocery store, the supplies there are very limited.”

The so-called Rez Refuge usually focuses on youth programming and development but had to cancel all programming amid virus concerns. They’ve come up with a way to continue helping their neighbors.

“We’re trying to push for donations for non-perishable items,” Hardy explained.

The group is packing up food, water, clothing, wood, toilet paper, and other supplies. So far, they’ve delivered more than 100 packs to help 350 people in rural areas, including parts of New Mexico.

“Roughly 500 miles of traveling from our Rez Refuge team and over 330 man-hours put into distributing over the past couple of weeks,” Hardy said.

The nonprofit received permission from the reservation to even drop off the family packs on people’s doorsteps during the mandatory weekend curfew. The group has no plans to stop.

“[It’s] the most imperative time to be there for one another and just be kind,” Hardy said. “Growing up on the reservation, knowing what it’s like to also grow up without any running water, no electricity growing up, definitely gives us that boost of motivation.”

They’re now also expanding the effort to help the Hopi Reservation. Anyone looking to help the cause can find more information on the Rez Refuge website.

