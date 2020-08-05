Non-profits struggle to fundraise during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Non-profits depend on annual fundraisers to keep their operation running but the ban on mass gatherings is making it hard for them to get those much-needed donations. Dinners, dances, and 5Ks are all being canceled this year but these kinds of events bring in the most money for non-profits, and now they’re trying to make up for the losses.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico says they’ve lost about $484,000 being unable to host their normal fundraisers. Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico say they’re down about $250,000. Big Brothers Big Sister’s largest fundraising event is Bowl For Kid’s Sake bringing in more than $87,000 last year. They’ve been forced to cancel it this year, so instead, they’re hosting a virtual fundraiser called Keep Kids Connected on Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club is also hosting a virtual fundraiser this Friday, to replace their annual golf tournament and gala. Earlier this year, the Biopark Society had to cancel Run for the Zoo creating a $180,000 deficit. They hosted a “Virtual Run” in its place, encouraging participants to post pictures and videos of their run.

So many non-profits are struggling, United Way teamed up with Albuquerque Community Foundation to give out nearly $700,000 in grants.

“We know that a lot of our non-profits are struggling due to the cancellation of events, but also because they’re seeing an increase in need,” said Megan Dunn Davison, the Chief Impact Officer at United Way.

The $700,000 has already been distributed but United Way says they’re hoping to create another Emergency Relief Fund. The Boys and Girls Club got a $25,000 grant from United Way, Albuquerque Community Foundation Emergency Fund. The Boys and Girls Club will be helping students with their virtual classes while their parents are working. Their virtual fundraiser, Going the Social Distance starts on Friday at 6 p.m.