Non-essential retailers allowed to open with curbside pick-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day easing up on some restrictions for non-essential businesses. Many stores can now get back to work with curbside pick-up. But that doesn’t include everyone.

“Non-essential retailers can open up. They can do that by having curbside pickup and delivery service where permitted by their license,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

As the governor has now allowed non-essential retailers to open up again, we are seeing more people out on the roads and stopping by to pick up food and other retail items.

Although parking lots at the Coronado Mall and Uptown appeared almost completely empty, some businesses within these generally populated areas are now offering curbside. At Winrock, Petsmart, Ulta and DSW are all offering curbside pickup.

Also, Panera Bread had a line of cars Friday around lunchtime. Farina Alto announced on its website two of its locations would be starting curbside on May 4.

For the first time in weeks, the owner of Trendz Beauty Supply opened her doors today. She set up a tent outside her business along Menaul and says she’s grateful to be open and doing business again.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do the curbside right now, so many people… I know they said our business was non-essential but we do deal with a lot of people that have cancer, alopecia, lupus, that do depend on their wigs that still have to go to work so they haven’t been able to get a new wig for two months, and it’s been kind of a downer for them,” said Christina Davis, the owner of Trendz Beauty Supply.”

However, liquor stores are not included in the new order. They are still to remain closed. The current public health emergency order is in effect until May 15. If things continue to improve, we could see more restrictions loosen up afterward.

