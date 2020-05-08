Non-essential dental services to resume under Phase 1 reopening guidelines

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State officials announced Friday that New Mexico dentists in all but three counties may resume providing non-essential dental care, provided they comply with Phase 1 coronavirus Reopening Guidelines. San Juan, McKinley, and Cibola counties are exempt as they continue to fight a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The guidelines, developed by the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team and the New Mexico Dental Association include a personal protective equipment burn rate calculator dental providers can use to determine how quickly they are using up masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns. The guidelines were developed to ration and preserve the state’s supply of PPE in response to the public health emergency.

Dental providers must submit the required form attesting they will comply with the guidelines. The online form can be downloaded and submitted on the New Mexico Department of Health website.

