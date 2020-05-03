Non-essential businesses begin to open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many non-essential businesses are allowed to offer curbside pick-up now, but today we noticed many spots remain empty.

News 13 headed to Old Town this afternoon where it was still a ghost town. Many businesses had closed signs on doors with one saying they hope to reopen on May 16, a day after the current stay-at-home order. Nob Hill did have some businesses open for curbside, but may of them were restaurants.

