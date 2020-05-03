Non-essential businesses begin to open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many non-essential businesses are allowed to offer curbside pick-up now, but today we noticed many spots remain empty.
News 13 headed to Old Town this afternoon where it was still a ghost town. Many businesses had closed signs on doors with one saying they hope to reopen on May 16, a day after the current stay-at-home order. Nob Hill did have some businesses open for curbside, but may of them were restaurants.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites