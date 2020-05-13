No reopening dates given for restaurant dine-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a possible reopening on the horizon, local restaurant owners have a feeling they’ll be closed a bit longer.
Restaurants are hoping to reopen on Friday for sit-down dining. However, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports Governor Lujan Grisham did not give the restaurant industry a reopen date.
In a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, the governor called the New Mexico Restaurant Association where about 500 people in the industry tuned in. She told the group she’s still considering the public safety issue.
