No positive COVID-19 tests following New Mexico United’s ‘home’ game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some good news for New Mexico United and its fans, there were no positive COVID-19 tests after its ‘home’ game in Colorado Springs. The team was designated as the home team during its September 19 match which featured only New Mexico fans in the stands.

According to a news release, the team reports:

0 positive test results for 18 traveling players

0 positive test results for 5 technical staff members

0 positive test results for 18 traveling front office staff members

0 positive test results for 80+ traveling fans

“The health and safety of our New Mexico United family is at the forefront of everything we do as an organization,” said New Mexico United President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release. “With that safety at top of mind, we took precautions above and beyond state and local health requirements to ensure that every member of our family was safe throughout their time in Colorado Springs.”

