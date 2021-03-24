No more Red: Updated COVID map shows 13 counties in Turquoise level

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health’s updated statewide COVID-19 map shows that there are no counties in the Red level as of Wednesday, March 24. There are 13 counties now in the Turquoise level including San Juan, McKinley, Catron, Socorro, Sierra, Hidalgo, Santa Fe, Los Alamos, De Baca, Lea, Roosevelt, Quay, and Union. This is a jump from seven counties in the level during the previous update on March 10.

Counties at the Turquoise Level have both a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than eight cases per 100,000 during the most recent four-week period and have an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent four-week period less than or equal to 5%. These counties will also face fewer restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities.

The 10 Green counties now include Rio Arriba, Taos, Colfax, Mora, Torrance, Guadalupe, Lincoln, Chaves, Eddy, and Curry. The remaining 10 counties, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Cibola, San Miguel, Harding, Grant, Valencia, Luna, Dona Ana, and Otero, are in the Yellow level.