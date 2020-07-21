No furloughs or layoffs in newly proposed Santa Fe budget

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The budget for the City of Santa Fe has been released and there are no more furloughs or layoffs. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Mayor Alan Webber revealed a nearly $93 million general fund budget.

The budget came with many revisions like reorganizations instead of job cuts or reduced salaries. The city is currently facing a major budget shortfall because of the pandemic and loss in tourism dollars. The city council is scheduled to vote on the final budget next Wednesday.

